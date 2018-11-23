WF Antique Dealers Vintage Shop Hop Starts Saturday

Do you have someone on your Christmas shopping list that is almost impossible to buy for? Do you enjoy browsing through unusual and eclectic items with tons of surprises around every corner? Then the Wichita Falls Area Antique Dealers Association Vintage Shop Hop is for you! And it starts, appropriately enough, on Small Business Saturday!

Here’s how it works in a nutshell. The WF Area Antique Dealers Association has created a self-guided road trip through several fun and unique shops in and around Wichita Falls. You can start at any of the stores and you don’t HAVE TO go to all of them, but if you do be sure to get your Shop Hop Passport stamped at each one so you can be registered to win a $500 gift certificate.

The Vintage Shop Hop runs from Saturday, November 24th, through Saturday, December 1st. So fill out that Christmas list and get shopping! From incredible 100 year old furniture, to the toys you grew up with, you never know what you’ll find at these cool vintage shops.

Dave Diamond

Here’s the complete list of participating shops and their addresses.

In Wichita Falls:

Picker's Universe at 1000 Indiana Avenue. They’re open Monday - Saturday 10:00 - 5:30. (includes Architique, Kruger Brent and King's Lamp Repair and Antiques)

Heritage Antiques at 1503 Lamar. They’re open Monday - Saturday 10-5. (includes Hall's Antiques, B & C Antiques)

Fashion Garage at 1115 Lamar. Open Mon - Sat 10-5.

Echoes From The Past at 908 Indiana. They’re open Monday - Saturday 10-5. (includes Millie Rae)

Eastern Treasures at 620 Ohio Avenue. They’re open Tuesday - Saturday 11-5.

Bluebonnet Hill Estates & Antiques at 2505 Grant Street. They’re open Wednesday - Saturday 11-4.

Other Texas locations:

Burkburnett Antique Mall at 119 E. 3rd Street in Burkburnett. They’re open Tuesday - Saturday 10-4. (includes Burk Trading Co & Antiques)

Painted Pony Market Place at 504 Main in Byers. They’re open Fri, Sat 10-6, Sunday 12-5.

And across the river in Oklahoma:

Addington Station Antiques at 401 US 81 in Addington. They’re open Tuesday - Saturday 10-5.