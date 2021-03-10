WF Cyclists Hosting Seed Bombing Fun Ride March 20th

There's a bicycling event coming to Wichita Falls that sounds ... intriguing.

The Bike Wichita Falls bunch and their friends in the Midnight Riders are hosting a Fun Ride Seed Bombing event on Saturday, March 20th.

Here's the plan. Participants on the Seed Bombing event will arrive at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market by 10:00 a.m. on March 20th. Once you're there you'll be instructed on how to build a seed bomb. Then everyone will hop onto their bikes, go for a ride, and drop their bombs in the appropriate places.

What is a seed bomb? I'm glad you asked. According to The Ecologist a seed bomb is a little ball made up of clay, compost, and wildflower seeds. The combination is rolled up into small balls about the size of a walnut or pecan that can easily be tossed into hard to access areas or in this case, easily tossed from a moving bicycle. They are not explosive in any way other than the explosion of color from the wildflowers that grow after the seeds have done their thing.

John Farmer, one of the riders involved in organizing the event put it this way.

A seed bomb is something to build ecology in urban areas. They will be made from local clay and compost. The key ingredient is the North Texas seed we will use. When we toss them, they will eventually take the place of weed overgrowth. Once they bloom, it will be nice to see on the bike and know we put them at that spot. All of our pollination buzz buzz friends will love us for spreading Texas wildflower seed.

Sounds simple enough. It also sounds like a fun way to spend a couple hours on a Saturday morning. Then in a few weeks you'll get to cycle or drive down the street and see the flowers of your labor. Since this will involve tossing your little balls of wildflower seeds out into the space along the road, the pace will be slow enough that you don't have to worry about falling behind. With the slow pace the ride is also kid friendly and a great way to teach them about the ecology of the world we live in.

tvirbickis / ThinkStock

Because the ride will begin and end at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market you'll also have some time to explore what they have available that weekend.

Participants are reminded to wear a helmet and bring your bicycle lights if you have them. A group of cyclists on the street is pretty easy to see, but the more visible you are the better. While the statewide mask mandate has ended the event organizers are encouraging everyone to wear a mask if possible and maintain safe social distancing throughout the event. It would also be a good idea to either wear something with pockets to hold your seed bombs or include some sort of bag or tote that you can carry them in.

The Fun Ride Seed Bombing for International Earth Day event begins at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 20th, at the corner of 8th and Ohio.