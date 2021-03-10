Texas Rangers Will Allow 100% Capacity on Opening Day

Wow. I figured fans would be allowed into Globe Life Field for Rangers games this season, but I didn’t see this coming.

Following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing businesses and other organizations to reopen at 100% capacity, effective today, the Rangers made the announcement that they would allow fans at full capacity for Opening Day, according to Fox 4.

The Rangers will open the 2021 season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, April 5. Even though fans will be allowed at full capacity for the opener, the team announced there will be “distanced seating” sections for the rest of the games in April.

There will be several safety protocols in place for games as well. Fans will be required to wear face coverings, there will be sanitation stations set up throughout the ballpark, all tickets will be digital and cash will not be accepted at concession stands and shops, only credit or debit cards will be accepted.

I’ve been looking so forward to going to a Rangers game since they opened the new park and while I probably won’t make it out on Opening Day, I do plan on making the trip to Arlington sometime in April.

Go Rangers!

