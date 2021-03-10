Wichita Falls Man Accused of Robbing Someone with a Tomahawk

I have so many questions, but the first one I wanted answered is. This guy just walks around town with a tomahawk?

Always trying to keep an eye out for a story that has me saying, "Oh here we go again Wichita Falls." I happened to spot this one today, first reported by KAUZ. It looks like last night Wichita Falls police were called out to the scene for a robbery. The victim claims that Jose Villagomez was aware that he had a large sum of cash on him at a residence they were hanging out at.

via GIPHY

Mr. Villagomez allegedly pulled out a tomahawk to rob the victim of his money. Just in case the tomahawk wasn't enough, he also had a knife in the other hand. Dude, are you freaking Nightwolf from 'Mortal Kombat' what the hell are you doing? The victim thought he was messing around, hell who pulls out a tomahawk? I would think this is a joke as well. The victim gave up the cash when he found out this was real and Mr. Villagomez left the residence.

Police were called and they found a suspect matching the description of Jose Villagomez. He was found by Wichita Falls police with $800 in cash on him and for good measure he was also allegedly carrying some Xanax pills. Villagomez is currently in the Wichita County Jail and his bond totals $52,500. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

In conclusion, maybe don't bring a tomahawk to rob someone. No one is going to take you seriously.