WFPD Searching For Catalytic Converter Thieves

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects in two catalytic converter theft events.

On February 25th the Police Department asked for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at United Market Street.

On March 3rd they received a call of another catalytic converter theft at about the same time of day, but in the parking lot of United Regional Health Care Systems.

According to surveillance video the suspect vehicle in the United Regional case may have been driving a green Toyota with minor damage to the driver's side.

Wichita Falls Police Department via Facebook

The vehicle appears to have paper tags and may have some sort of sticker in the lower left corner of the rear window.

The suspect in the United Regional incident appears to be younger and heavier than the Market Street incident.

Wichita Falls Police Department via Facebook

If you have any information about either of these crimes contact the Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives at 940-761-7762, or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

When calling, please reference case #21-030027.