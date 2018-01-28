What is the Most Distinctive Cause of Death in Texas for the 21st Century?

David Kay

The Center for Disease Control has released its list of the most common uncommon causes of death so far for the 21st century.

This isn't the list of the number one cause of death, but the most common unique causes of death for each state. The CDC used algorithms to determine the unique death for each state that is higher than the national average.

In looking at what tops the list for the Lonestar state, a question needs to be asked: Texas realizes it's not the 1880s, right?

Alabama Accidental Discharge of Firearms
Alaska Water, air and space, and other and unspecified transport accidents and their sequelae
Arizona Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
Arkansas Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
California Hyperplasia of prostate
Colorado Atherosclerosis
Connecticut Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs
Delaware Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described
Florida Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Georgia Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and labratory findings, not elsewhere classified
Hawaii Other nutritional deficiencies
Idaho Water, air and space, and other and unspecified transport accidents and their sequelae
Illinois Other disorders of kidney
Indiana Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
Iowa Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Kansas Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Kentucky Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
Louisiana Syphillis
Maine Influenza
Maryland Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
Massachusetts Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
Michigan Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described
Minnesota Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Mississippi Other and unspecified malignant neoplasms of lymphoid, hematopoietic and related tissue
Missouri Meningococcal Infection
Montana Acute and rapidly progressive nephritic and nephrotic syndrome
Nebraska Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Nevada Legal intervention
New Hampshire Other nutritional deficiencies
New Jersey Septicemia
New Mexico Legal intervention
New York Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs
North Carolina Other nutritional deficiencies
North Dakota Influenza
Ohio Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Oklahoma Other acute ischemic heart diseases
Oregon Legal intervention
Pennsylvania Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
Rhode Island Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
South Carolina Other acute ischemic heart diseases
South Dakota Influenza
Tennessee Accident Discharge of Firearms
Texas Tuberculosis
Utah Other and unspecified events of undeterminded intent and their sequelae
Vermont Other nutritional deficiencies
Virginia Other acute ischemic heart diseases
Washington Meningococcal Infection
West Virginia Pneumonconioses and chemical effects
Wisconsin Other and unspecified acute lower repiratory infections
Wyoming Influenza
