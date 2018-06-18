What is the Worst Tourist Trap in Texas?

When taking in the sights in the Lone Star State, what should someone avoid going out of their way to see?

Business Insider broke down the worst place to check out in each state in the union. While there's no apparent criteria for now they came to their decision, a good deal of the traps listed are understandable. Heck, even die-hard Star Trek fans think having a monument in Iowa commemorating the future birthplace of Capt. Kirk is pretty ridiculous. But what did they determine to be the worst tourist trap in Texas? Don't worry, you'll remember it.

Yep, the Alamo made the list as the worst tourist trap in Texas. According to the site, they selected the Alamo because of its disappointing size (being considerably smaller than people anticipate), and only really being interesting for an hour or so to history buffs, not offering much to the average tourist.

Here's the complete list of the worst tourist traps. How many have you been to?

State Worst Tourist Trap
Alabama Ave Maria Grotto
Alaska The North Pole
Arizona The Four Corners
Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park
California Hollywood Walk of Fame
Colorado Buffalo Bill Grave & Museum
Connecticut Wild Bill's Nostalgia Store
Delaware Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk
Florida Epcot
Georgia World of Coca-Cola
Hawaii Waikiki Beach
Idaho Craters of the Moon
Illinois Chicago's Magnificent Mile
Indiana NCAA Hall of Champions
Iowa Future Birthplace of Captain Kirk
Kansas World's Largest Ball of Twine
Kentucky Ark Encounter
Louisiana Bourbon Street
Maine The Desert of Maine
Maryland Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Massachusetts Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market
Michigan Mystery Spot
Minnesota Mall of America
Mississippi Birthplace of Elvis
Missouri Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail
Montana 50000 Silver $ Bar
Nebraska Carhenge
Nevada The Venetian Gondolas
New Hampshire Clark's Trading Post
New Jersey Atlantic City Boardwalk
New Mexico Roswell
New York Times Square
North Carolina The Blowing Rock
North Dakota The Enchanted Highway
Ohio A Christmas Story' House
Oklahoma J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum
Oregon Undersea Gardens
Pennsylvania The Liberty Bell
Rhode Island Mysterious Viking Tower
South Carolina South of the Border
South Dakota Wall Drug
Tennessee Graceland
Texas The Alamo
Utah Moqui Cave
Vermont Rock of Ages
Virginia Foamhenge
Washington Gum Wall
West Virginia The Congressional Bunker
Wisconsin Mars Cheese Castle
Wyoming Frontier Prison
