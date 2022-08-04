Whataburger Just Made a Crave Case and I Really Want One

I can only imagine how many times I would have ordered this if I was in college.

For you Texans that have never had the pleasure of having White Castle, you're really missing out. Those ones in the freezer section of the grocery store suck, do not buy those. I am talking legit at the restaurant White Castle. It sucks the closest one to us is in Missouri.

In case you don't know, White Castle sells their burgers in massive sizes. When I was growing up, I remember hearing about the Crave Case. 30 burgers for 30 bucks. In doing some research today, I discovered they now sell a Crave Crate. Which is 100 sliders for $87. Holy crap we need a White Castle in Texas stat!

Here in Texas though, we have some big burger competition. Whataburger is king for a lot of folks and it looks like Whataburger just came out with their own box of burgers. It has ten burgers inside with all the fixins. The burgers arrive plain and everyone just builds their own burgers with the toppings provided.

The regular 10 Whataburger Box will run you about $45.99. But, if you would like to take things up a notch, you can order the double mean Whataburgers for $59.99. A Whataburger burger doesn't even compare to White Castle.

The little White Castle burgers are maybe two bites of food. So you get a way more filling burger here. I think it's a good idea and I could see these being a hit on a football Sunday. You can order these in your Whataburger app now.

