Whataburger Closing All Dining Rooms This Afternoon

This restaurant will remain open, but no eating inside for awhile.

Be prepared for more situations like this for the next few weeks, but Whataburger has announced they're closing their dining rooms at three this afternoon (March 17, 2020). The drive-thru will still be open and they will be doing curbside delivery for orders made online starting Thursday between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I would ask people to please be patient during this time. Yes, we have zero confirmed cases in Wichita County right now. Things like this are helping prevent this virus from spreading. If a business decides to change something during this crazy time, do not hold it against them. They have your best interest in mind.