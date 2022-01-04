Whataburger has Rolled Out a New Ketchup and Brought Back Old Favorites

You might think I’m a total Whataburger fan boy and you would be right.

Yes, I probably get a little too excited when the fast-food chain rolls out something new or brings back an old favorite, but what can I say? I love their grub.

And they just brought back two of my absolute favorites – the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and the Dr. Pepper Shake. So, I know exactly what I’ll be feasting on here in the very near future.

Get our free mobile app

Whataburger

Okay, so they also brought the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad back, but I’ve never tried it. My wife says it’s good, but I’ll just have to take her word for it, because I can’t bring myself to order a salad at Whataburger.

Whataburger

As much as I love the aforementioned sandwich and shake, the most intriguing news for me is that Whataburger is introducing a new twist on their awesome Spicy Ketchup. I already have a hard time deciding between Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and now they’ve went and thrown Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 into the mix, making the choice that much harder.

Whataburger

The new offering is made up of a combination of Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and a hot sauce made from arbol and piquin peppers along with a blend of signature spices.

Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer says it’s all about keeping things fresh with limited-time offers:

As much as our customers love Whataburger Spicy Ketchup, we thought we’d treat them to a new limited-batch ketchup with a spicier, more complex taste. Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 delivers on our commitment to serve big flavor and original recipes with limited-time offers that keep it fresh!

Don’t get me wrong – I totally get wanting to keep it fresh, but how about keeping that Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich on the menu full-time? Because that would be the freshest move ever.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.