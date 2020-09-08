Whataburger Named Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys

Here’s a match made in Texas Heaven.

Whataburger announced their new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys earlier today, making Whataburger the official burger of the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming season. It’s about time, I mean, I don’t know about you, but Whataburger has been the unofficial burger of the Cowboys for many a game day in our house.

Considering the fact that football and Whataburger are two things we Texans take super seriously, I’m surprised this hasn’t happened earlier. It’s actually the first time Whataburger has been named the official burger of an NFL team, and yes, I’m biased, but I can’t think of a better team to break the ice.

Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO had this to say in a statement:

Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture. Texans also take great pride in their burgers. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving customers hot, fresh burgers, just the way they like it. Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans' hearts. It's a partnership with the greatest home field advantage of all – our fans and communities.

In addition to displaying a whole lot of orange and white on the Whataburger Game Day set at AT&T Stadium, the duo also plan on giving back to the community by supporting causes that are near and dear to the hearts of Texans.