Whataburger Unveils 2020 Ugly Christmas Sweater and Other Holiday Goodies

The worst Christmas tradition without a doubt is the ugly Christmas sweater. If you HAVE to get one and love Whataburger, here you go.

Allow me to be a Scrooge when it comes to Christmas sweaters. I just don't get it. Why do we do this every year? Well, I don't. If you invite me to an ugly Christmas sweater party, I will 100% not be going. I would be sitting there like the Grinch when the Whos force him to wear a sweater to their big celebration.

via GIPHY

So why do we do this? According to the internet, it became popular in the 80s because sweaters were the style at the time and people in popular sitcoms were wearing them. Then Christmas versions came out and everyone had to have them. The only person I can remember wearing a Christmas sweater is Carlton, but I am sure more exist. This is a fad that should have died in the 80s like Jelly Shoes and Leg Warmers.

via GIPHY

Sadly if you live in a family that still does ugly Christmas sweaters in 2020, you may want to check out the new Whataburger Christmas merch. They just unveiled their new sweater for this year. Which also has matching socks. If that wasn't enough, they also have a scarf and beanie set. If you're cheap like me, last year's sweater is also on sale.

Hopefully we can keep all the awfulness of this year in 2020. I am throwing Christmas sweaters into that list as well. Let 2020 be the final year of this awful Christmas tradition. We can do better America.