What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Cowboy True, the Annual Boy Scouts of America Golf Tournament, MSU sports and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, March 30 – Sunday, April 2.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, March 30

CROSS COUNTRY REVENUE

Time: 7:00-10:30pm

MSU FACULTY RECITAL

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, March 31

ANNUAL BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA GOLF TOURNAMENT

Time: 12:00-4:00pm | Price: $90/Player or $260/Team

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-11:00pm

TEXOMA BULLDOG CLUB SPECIALTY SHOW

Time: 4:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

MSU SOFTBALL VS. WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Call 940-397-4779

COWBOY TRUE

Time: 5:30pm | Price: $30

MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

LIVING PROOF LIVE WITH BETH MOORE

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $69

RIP WITH KICKED TO THE CURB OPENING!

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

DOWNTOWN DANCE PARTY AT THE YARD

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Free

MIKE RYAN AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS

Time: 9:00-11:45pm | Price: $10

Saturday, April 1

HALF-PRICE BOOK SALE

Time: 8:00am-1:00pm

TEXOMA BULLDOG CLUB SPECIALTY SHOW

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

2017 HEALTH FAIR

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

COWBOY TRUE

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

SALAD DAY AT THE WICHITA FALLS FARMERS MARKET

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

MSU MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TENNIS VS. AUBURN-MONTGOMERY (ALABAMA)

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Call 940-397-4779

VIETNAM MONUMENT FUNDRAISER

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Donations Accepted

PINWHEELS FOR PATSY'S HOUSE 2017

Time: 12:00-3:00pm | Price: Free to Attend, $20 per Pinwheel

MSU SOFTBALL VS. WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Time: 1:00-2:00pm | Price: Call 940-397-4779

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00pm | Price: Call 940-723-9037

ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT

Time: 3:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

MASKAT DINNER THEATRE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $20

WICHITA FALLS BALLET THEATRE SIGNATURE SERIES

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $20

WILLY WONKA (MATINEE) AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm | Price: Call 940-723-9037

KILLDEVIL WITH FRAMING THE RED AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

JAMES COOK AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Sunday, April 2

TEXOMA BULLDOG CLUB SPECIALTY SHOW

Time: 8:00am-Noon | Price: Free

MSU WOMEN’S TENNIS VS. TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE

Time: 1:00-2:00pm | Price: Call 940-397-4779

HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES - WICHITA FALLS

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $35

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !