What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The After Hours Art Walk, Deli Planet's 20th year celebration, Nighthawks football, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 4 - Sunday, May 7.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 4

FREE SPORTS PHYSICAL CLINIC

Time: 3:00-7:00pm

UNITED REGIONAL JOB FAIR

Time: 3:00-6:00pm

AFTER HOURS ART WALK AT THE GYPSY KIT

Time: 5:30-8:30pm

AFTER HOURS ART WALK

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK @ THE KEMP

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

SYMPHONIC BAND AND JAZZ BAND CONCERT AT MSU

Time: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: Free

RANDY SUMMERS AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Friday, May 5

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

THE DELI PLANET'S 20TH YEAR CELEBRATION

Time: 11:00am-12:00am | Price: Free

47TH ANNUAL WFAR GOLF TOURNAMENT

Time: 1:00-6:00pm | Price: $100 per player

VOICES RELEASE PARTY AT MSU

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

DOUGH BOY DONUTS HOSTED BY THE YARD, WICHITA FALLS FOOD PARK

Time: 5:00-10:00pm

SIDECAR BREWING SNEAK PEEK CELEBRATION

Time: 5:00-10:00pm

BUGFEST!

Time: 5:30-8:30pm | Price: $5 per person, $4 for members, ages 1 and under get in free

OPENING RECEPTION AT THE JUANITA HARVEY ART GALLERY

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

FIRST FRIDAY WINE TASTING FEATURING SEJ MILES @ GANACHE CUPCAKE LOUNGE

Time: 6:00-11:00pm | Price: Free

WALKIN JOHNNY LIVE AT THE YARD

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS VS. NEBRASKA DANGER

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $12-$65

RIPCORD AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$19

UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE AT MSU

Time: 7:30-9:00pm | Price: Free

TUNA BLUES BAND AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Saturday, May 6

LEMONADE DAY WICHITA FALLS/METRO

Price: Free

WFRC DAM RUN

Time: 7:30am-12:00pm

DOWNTOWN WICHITA FALLS FARMERS MARKET SUMMER OPENING

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

KFDX KIDS FEST

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: $1

BURKBURNETT RIBEYE ROUNDUP

Time: 9:00am-9:00pm | Price: Entry fee is $25

BOOKS ON SCREEN: WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

MAY THE SI(X)TH

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

SIDECAR BREWING SNEAK PEEK CELEBRATION

Time: 12:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

ENCORE THEATRE 4 KIDS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE: MULAN (MATINEE)

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12

WICHITA FALLS BALLET THEATER

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $20-$35

SORROW ART SHOW OPENING HOSTED BY GANACHE CUPCAKE LOUNGE

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

HEIR OF MYSTERY: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $37

ENCORE THEATRE 4 KIDS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE: MULAN

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12

RIPCORD AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$19

GUITAR VIRTUOSO ERIC GALES WITH BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL OPENING!

Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

CROSS COUNTRY REVENUE AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Sunday, May 7

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

ENCORE THEATRE 4 KIDS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE: MULAN (MATINEE)

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12

UNIVERSITY CHOIR, THE MIDWESTERN SINGERS, AND THE ORATORIO CHORUS AT MSU

Time: 3:00-4:30pm | Price: Free

HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES - WICHITA FALLS

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $35

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !