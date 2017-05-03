Wichita Falls Man Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Brutally Beating His Dog [UPDATED]

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars on a cruelty to an animal charge after a "large disturbance" Tuesday night, police say.

At around 8:20 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Kemp. When officers arrived, they determined that the disturbance was due to the mistreatment of a dog by 48-year-old Anthony Wills.

After separating the 15-20 people involved in the altercation, investigators were able to conclude that Wills became frustrated with his dog and began to beat it after it went to the bathroom in the house.

According to the police report obtained by TRN, a witness told police that she saw Wills hold the dog about a foot off the ground with a leash and kick it several times. The witness says Wills then slammed the dog onto the porch and stomped on it.

The dog was left with severe internal injuries and a broken leg. Animal control was called to the scene and recommended the dog be turned over to someone to pay the vet bills for treatment or be euthanized. According to police, Wills turned the dog over to Animal Services to be euthanized.

Wills was arrested for cruelty to a non-livestock animal and is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail. His bond has been set at $2,500.