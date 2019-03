What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Nighthawks final regular season home game, the "Live at the Lake" concert series, BBQ Pitmasters Competition 2017, live theater and more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 8 - Sunday, June 11.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 8

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

COMPOSTING WORKSHOP AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

YOUTH CRAFTS

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS - CHILI'S GRILL & BAR

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm | Price: $17-$35

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, June 9

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

WINDTHORST, TEXAS CELEBRATES 125

Time: Varies by event | Price: Varies by event

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm | Price: $17-$35

WESTTHEATREFEST

Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

FRIDAY NIGHT MUSIC WITH JESSICA FARMER AT GANACHE

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: No cover

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITIES

Time: 8:00-10:30pm | Price: Free

JAMES COOK AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 9:30-11:45pm

Saturday, July 10

WINDTHORST, TEXAS CELEBRATES 125

Time: Varies by event | Price: Varies by event

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Price: No cover

SUMMER LOVIN' PET ADOPTIONS

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

STITCH MEET-UP

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

BBQ PITMASTERS COMPETITION 2017

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm | Price: $100 per team, $5 to attend

WESTTHEATREFEST

Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

AVENUE Q AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30pm | Price: $17-$35

SAM RIGGS CONCERT

Time: 7:00-11:30pm | Price: $15

WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS VS. COLORADO CRUSH

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $12-$65

JAKE WORTHINGTON AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, June 11

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

WINDTHORST, TEXAS CELEBRATES 125

Time: Varies by event | Price: Varies by event

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !