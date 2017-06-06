Wichita Falls Police Investigating Morning Robbery at Parkway Grill

At around 8:30 this morning officers responded to a burglar alarm at Parkway Grill on Southwest Parkway.

According to KAUZ , employees of the restaurant had entered the building prior to the police arriving but didn’t check to see if a suspect was still on the scene.

Police determined a burglary had, in fact, occurred after investigating the scene.

WFPD identified a silver 2017 Nissan Sentra occupied by two black males as the suspect vehicle.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.