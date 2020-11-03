What’s the Most Popular Sandwich in Texas?

Since today (November 3) is National Sandwich Day, let’s take a look and see which sandwich Texans favor most.

Sandwiches are probably the food I consume the most. They’re easy to make and take on the go and there are so many varieties, you can eat them regularly and not feel like you’re eating the same thing over and over.

I’m pretty simple when it comes to sandwiches. I typically just slap some turkey or ham between a couple of slices of white bread and call it good.

But, if I’m voting for my favorite, I would have to go with Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. That’s the tastiest sandwich I’ve ever slapped a lip over.

When it comes to most folks here in the Lone Star State, however, the patty melt is king, according to the career website Zippia. I can definitely get behind that. I’ll chow down on a patty melt in a heartbeat.

The site used Google Trends to determine the most popular sandwich in each state and the results were pretty predictable. For instance, our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are also partial to the patty melt. Also, a lot of people in the south prefer barbecue sandwiches.

The only real head-scratcher for me is that both Kentucky and Ohio like bologna sandwiches the most. Don’t get me wrong, I like bologna sandwiches, but they’re nowhere near my favorite.

Here’s each state’s favorite sandwich:

Alabama - BBQ Sandwich

Alaska - Grinder

Arizona - Torta

Arkansas - Chicken Sandwich

California - Panini

Colorado - Doner Kebab

Connecticut - Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Delaware - Italian Sub

Florida - Cuban Sandwich

Georgia - Chicken Sandwich

Hawaii - Pastrami On Rye

Idaho - Tuna Sandwich

Illinois - Italian Beef

Indiana - Chicken Sandwich

Iowa - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Kansas - BBQ Sandwich

Kentucky - Bologna Sandwich

Louisiana - Po Boy

Maine - Lobster Roll

Maryland - Tuna Sandwich

Massachusetts - Fluffernutter

Michigan - Corned Beef Sandwich

Minnesota - Fried Egg Sandwich

Mississippi - Chicken Sandwich

Missouri - Chicken Sandwich

Montana - Tuna Sandwich

Nebraska - PB and Jelly

Nevada - Chicken Sandwich

New Hampshire - Roast Beef Sandwich

New Jersey - Pork Roll

New Mexico - Tuna Sandwich

New York - Bacon, Egg and Cheese

North Carolina - BBQ Sandwich

North Dakota - Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ohio - Bologna Sandwich

Oklahoma - Patty Melt

Oregon - Bahn Mi

Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak

Rhode Island - Tuna Sandwich

South Carolina - Reuben

South Dakota - Fluffernutter

Tennessee - BBQ Sandwich

Texas - Patty Melt

Utah - Chicken Salad Sandwich

Vermont - Turkey Sandwich

Virginia - Grilled Cheese

Washington - Bahn Mi

West Virginia - BBQ Sandwich

Wisconsin - Tuna Sandwich

Wyoming - Egg Salad Sandwich

Get the methodology used to compile the list and other interesting facts for National Sandwich Day here.