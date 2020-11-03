What’s the Most Popular Sandwich in Texas?
Since today (November 3) is National Sandwich Day, let’s take a look and see which sandwich Texans favor most.
Sandwiches are probably the food I consume the most. They’re easy to make and take on the go and there are so many varieties, you can eat them regularly and not feel like you’re eating the same thing over and over.
I’m pretty simple when it comes to sandwiches. I typically just slap some turkey or ham between a couple of slices of white bread and call it good.
But, if I’m voting for my favorite, I would have to go with Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich. That’s the tastiest sandwich I’ve ever slapped a lip over.
When it comes to most folks here in the Lone Star State, however, the patty melt is king, according to the career website Zippia. I can definitely get behind that. I’ll chow down on a patty melt in a heartbeat.
The site used Google Trends to determine the most popular sandwich in each state and the results were pretty predictable. For instance, our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are also partial to the patty melt. Also, a lot of people in the south prefer barbecue sandwiches.
The only real head-scratcher for me is that both Kentucky and Ohio like bologna sandwiches the most. Don’t get me wrong, I like bologna sandwiches, but they’re nowhere near my favorite.
Here’s each state’s favorite sandwich:
- Alabama - BBQ Sandwich
- Alaska - Grinder
- Arizona - Torta
- Arkansas - Chicken Sandwich
- California - Panini
- Colorado - Doner Kebab
- Connecticut - Bacon, Egg and Cheese
- Delaware - Italian Sub
- Florida - Cuban Sandwich
- Georgia - Chicken Sandwich
- Hawaii - Pastrami On Rye
- Idaho - Tuna Sandwich
- Illinois - Italian Beef
- Indiana - Chicken Sandwich
- Iowa - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
- Kansas - BBQ Sandwich
- Kentucky - Bologna Sandwich
- Louisiana - Po Boy
- Maine - Lobster Roll
- Maryland - Tuna Sandwich
- Massachusetts - Fluffernutter
- Michigan - Corned Beef Sandwich
- Minnesota - Fried Egg Sandwich
- Mississippi - Chicken Sandwich
- Missouri - Chicken Sandwich
- Montana - Tuna Sandwich
- Nebraska - PB and Jelly
- Nevada - Chicken Sandwich
- New Hampshire - Roast Beef Sandwich
- New Jersey - Pork Roll
- New Mexico - Tuna Sandwich
- New York - Bacon, Egg and Cheese
- North Carolina - BBQ Sandwich
- North Dakota - Ham and Cheese Sandwich
- Ohio - Bologna Sandwich
- Oklahoma - Patty Melt
- Oregon - Bahn Mi
- Pennsylvania - Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island - Tuna Sandwich
- South Carolina - Reuben
- South Dakota - Fluffernutter
- Tennessee - BBQ Sandwich
- Texas - Patty Melt
- Utah - Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Vermont - Turkey Sandwich
- Virginia - Grilled Cheese
- Washington - Bahn Mi
- West Virginia - BBQ Sandwich
- Wisconsin - Tuna Sandwich
- Wyoming - Egg Salad Sandwich
Get the methodology used to compile the list and other interesting facts for National Sandwich Day here.