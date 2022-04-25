Where Do Dallas Stars Fans Rank Among NHL Fans That Drink the Most?

In case you’ve never been to a Dallas Stars game, trust me when I tell you that it’s an absolute booze fest.

In fact, I’ve been told that it’s not even close when it comes to which fanbase drinks more at the American Airlines Center. Stars fans drink way more than Mavericks fans on any given night.

But where do we Stars fans rank among other NHL fanbases when it comes to who drinks the most?

The answer is that we’re just a little above average, according to a survey conducted by Time 2 Play.

The survey found that we consume 2.8 beers per game, on average. Stars fans spend an average of $36.40 per game on alcohol (good to hear I’m above average in something). That puts us in a three-way tie for 9th place with Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres fans.

Of course, you’re wondering who drinks the most and that would be fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs. They average 3.9 drinks per game, spending an average of $58.50 on alcohol per game.

Damn. I thought beer was expensive at Stars games. Not that it isn’t, but I’ll take what we’re paying over what folks in Toronto are paying all day every day.

When it comes to the fanbase that drinks the least, that would be fans of the New York Rangers. They knock back just under two drinks per game and spend an average of $24.30 on alcohol per game.

Looking at the fans who drink the least, they’re all located in areas where the cost of living is sky-high. So, maybe they would like to drink more, they just can’t afford to.

NHL Fans Who Drink the Most

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Chicago Blackhawks

T-3. Tampa Bay Lightning

T-3. Colorado Avalanche

4. Arizona Coyotes

T-5. Edmonton Oilers

T-5. Pittsburgh Penguins

6. Ottawa Senators

7. St. Louis Blues

T-8. Florida Panthers

T-8. Detroit Red Wings

T-9. Dallas Stars

T-9. Carolina Hurricanes

T-9. Buffalo Sabres

T-10. Los Angeles Kings

T-10. Columbus Blue Jackets

