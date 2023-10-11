Who Had the Better Creed Moment, the Texas Rangers or the Dallas Cowboys?

The year is 2023 and over the past 24 hours I have Creed more than I ever have in the past decade.

Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on Going to the ALCS

I said it Rangers fans...now get off my ass. In case you don't know, I am a Baltimore Orioles fan. Over the past few days, I have attended every Rangers/Orioles playoff game. Yes, I flew home to Baltimore watched my team go down 2-0 and last night I was in Arlington to watch the sweep. However, we learned something the Rangers are doing to motivate them.

The Rangers Have Been Playing the Crap Out of Creed

Well if it works...it works. The Rangers are currently undefeated in the playoffs and last night had their first home playoff game of 2023. As an Orioles fan, I saw it coming a mile away.

Creed Sing-A-Long

Having to hear thousands of people sing, "Can you take me higher!" as my team is getting the crap kicked out of them will not be something I forget for a long time. I heard at the restaurant I was at before the game, people were blasting it in the parking lot. Creed has taken over DFW. The question today though...is this the best Creed moment in North Texas sports history?

F*** NO! Dallas Cowboys Creed Still is the Best

Sorry Rangers fans, until you have a bald shirtless dude flying around Globe Life Field holding onto some ropes. You will always have the second best Creed moment in town.

^I have no idea who this person is. If the Rangers can track them down and get them swinging around during the 7th inning stretch. I think you have to bet the house on the Texas Rangers winning it all.

