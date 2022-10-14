Why King Charles Is Reportedly ‘Nervous’ About Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir

King Charles is allegedly taking steps to ban Prince Harry from his coronation ceremony depending on the content of Harry's forthcoming memoir.

If Prince Harry's memoir attacks Queen Consort Camilla, then the Duke of Sussex will be banned from the ceremony, according to the Daily Beast.

"It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla," a source told the website.

Another source added Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are on a tentative guest list for the ceremony, "leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded."

Earlier this year, Page Six reported Prince Harry was gearing up to release a tell-all memoir, set for sometime in 2023.

The Daily Beast alleges several members of the royal family are "nervous" about what Harry will cover in the memoir.

Despite the claims, King Charles previously addressed both Harry and Meghan in his first speech as king.

After addressing and thanking his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her service to the U.K., he turned his attention to his son.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

King Charles' coronation ceremony is set for May 6, 2023 — the same day as Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.