Wichita County Has Now Had Over 200 Positive Coronavirus Cases
The Wichita County Health District has released the latest information about positive cases in our area.
It's a story that is on a lot of people's minds recently and latest numbers for Wichita County were released yesterday. This puts our positive number at 201. The good news is that 79 of those people have recovered. 117 of those are currently at home and isolating and three are at a hospital. The Wichita County Health District also says they have 658 pending tests.
Below is latest information on the cases that they send out:
Case 170
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 171
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 172
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 173
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 174
The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 175
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.
Case 176
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 177
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 178
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 179
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 180
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 181
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 182
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 183
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 184
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 185
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 186
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 187
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 188
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 189
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 190
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 191
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 192
The patient is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 193
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 194
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 195
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 196
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 197
The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 198
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 199
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 200
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 201
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.