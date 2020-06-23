Wichita County Has Now Had Over 200 Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Wichita County Health District has released the latest information about positive cases in our area.

It's a story that is on a lot of people's minds recently and latest numbers for Wichita County were released yesterday. This puts our positive number at 201. The good news is that 79 of those people have recovered. 117 of those are currently at home and isolating and three are at a hospital. The Wichita County Health District also says they have 658 pending tests.

Below is latest information on the cases that they send out:

Case 170

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 171

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 172

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 173

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 174

The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 175

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.

Case 176

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 177

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 178

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 179

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 180

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 181

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 182

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 183

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 184

The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 185

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 186

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 187

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 188

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 189

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 190

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 191

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 192

The patient is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 193

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 194

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 195

The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 196

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 197

The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 198

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 199

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 200

The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 201

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.