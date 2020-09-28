Wichita County Judge Will Not Be Issuing a Halloween Mandate

If you want to trick or treat, go trick or treat.

We did a story last week talking about the CDC advising against trick or treating this year. Some other cities around the country have decided to ban the Halloween tradition this year. KFDX is reporting that Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom will not be making any mandates for our area for that holiday.

“We’ve got guidelines out on the operation of businesses and we’ve got people guidelines,” Gossom said. “I really think it all comes down to individual responsibility whether it’s wearing a mask or keeping social distancing.”

City of Wichita Falls Director of Communications and marketing Lindsay Barker said, “We are not aware of Judge Gossom issuing anything in regards to Halloween and the city recommends everyone continue to follow the Governor’s guidelines.”

I would say if you want to trick or treat follow the simple Halloween rules. Porch light on, go knock on the door for candy. Porch light off, keep on walking. I know this is going to be hard for some Wichitans that run their porch lights 24/7. Yes, my neighbors do it, don't tell me that people don't do this. I have never seen this until I moved here.

I know a lot of people were looking forward to this Halloween since it actually falls on a Saturday. Hopefully you have a safe and happy Halloween.