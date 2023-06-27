Can You Identify the Suspect in Recent Wichita Falls Armed Robbery?

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help identifying the suspect in a recent convenience store robbery.

At around 11:40 pm on Saturday, June 24, a man armed with a handgun entered the Dollar Saver at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. The suspect went behind the counter and told the clerk to open the register. The amount of money taken is unknown at the moment.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

