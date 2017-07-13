Wichita Falls Bar Owner Suing Former Owner in District Court

A Wichita Falls attorney, and now bar owner, is suing the original owner of Old Town Saloon. Attorney Rick Bunch purchased KRP Investments, Inc, and now owns 70 percent of the bar.

According to a Times Record News article , Bunch is accusing former Old Town owner Kevin Brasket of putting Old Town’s TABC license at risk by failing to pay sales taxes on time and of engaging in behaviors such as drinking too much at the bar and even smoking pot with a couple of customers at the establishment. Bunch filed a lawsuit in 89 th District Court on June 10 th .

According to the TRN article, Bunch is seeking to force Brasket to "be compelled to account for and repay all money lost, wasted or improperly diverted and that Brasket to be prevented from disrupting the business and its operation in any way.”