Wichita Falls Boys & Girls Clubs Christmas Party is Open to Everyone

The 88th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls Christmas Party is set for Thursday evening, December 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch, Sixth and Broad in downtown Wichita Falls.

The party is open to the public and admission is free. All Boys & Girls Club members, ages 6 to 12 with current membership cards will be seated on the main floor and other youth guests and parents will be seated in the bleacher sections.

Buses will provide transportation for youth members from all club locations. All Boys & Girls Clubs will be open for the Holidays, December 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and January 2. Program hours for the Central, Southeast, and Southwest and Northwest Branches will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Northeast and Rosewood Branches will be open from Noon to 5 p.m.

For more information contact the Boys & Girls Clubs Office, 322-2012.