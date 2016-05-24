Wichita Falls Burger Joint to be Featured on Texas TV Show

If you thought Willie's Place was your secret burger sanctuary, we've got some bad news. The secret may be out. Today, the regional television show ' The Texas Bucket List ' was in Wichita Falls filming an upcoming segment at the Wichita Falls restaurant.

'The Texas Bucket List' involves host Shane McAuliffe traveling around the state highlighting places, events, and food that every Texan needs see, do or experience. The show airs weekly on stations throughout the Texas as well as Nevada and North Carolina. Locally, it can be seen on Sunday mornings at 6:00 on KAUZ .

In the short video posted on Facebook today, McAuliffe says that they were filming at Willie's Place today to highlight the grilled cheese cheeseburger. He says that the segment will be seen on a future episode of the show.