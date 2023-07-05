Wichita Falls Police Investigating Recent Burglary of a Business

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, working in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department, needs your help solving the recent burglary of a business.

At some point between Friday, June 23, and Monday, June 26, unknown suspect(s) broke into Allen Leek Air Conditioning & Heating located at 555 Central E. Freeway. Officers responding to the call discovered a pipe had been cut and about $5,000 worth of wiring had been stolen.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 30, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 23, 2023