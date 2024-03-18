Texas Police Searching for Man After Attempted Home Invasion

This is frightening.

I’m not sure exactly where the incident in the video below happened. All I know is that it happened somewhere in Texas.

A doorbell camera video shows a man attempting to break into a home with a crowbar – in the middle of the day, nonetheless. While he’s wearing rubber gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints, he’s not wearing a mask, so there’s a good chance someone will be able to identify him.

At first, I figured the guy was trying to break into someone’s house while they were at work. You can tell he hears sirens in the distance but doesn’t appear to be bothered by them and keeps on trying to get into the home while telling his off-camera accomplice to be quiet.

However, at the end of the video, you hear a high-pitched scream come from inside the home, which causes him to flee the scene. So, my best guess is that he didn’t think there was anyone inside the home, but I'm not sure.

Whatever the case may be, the clip serves as a stark reminder that bad guys are among us and unfortunately always will be. While it may seem safe to leave your doors unlocked during the day, you should always keep your doors locked and secure your home as much as possible.

Thankfully, this family did just that.

