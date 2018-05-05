Wichita Falls Bond Election Results: 6 of 7 Propositions Fail

Today, Saturday, May 5th is municipal election day in Wichita Falls. The polls close at 7:00 p.m. tonight and the election results for the seven Wichita Falls city bond proposals will be posted below as they are released, likely around 8:30 p.m.

Click here to see a list of all polling locations.

Proposition A : Park & Trail Improvements

FOR: 4,884

AGAINST: 6,432

Proposition B : Lake Wichita Shoreline Improvements

FOR: 4,995

AGAINST: 6,323

Proposition C : Street Improvements

FOR: 5,885

AGAINST: 5,456

Proposition D : Downtown-Area City Municipal Complex

FOR: 2,825

AGAINST: 8,495

Proposition E : MPEC Facility Improvements

FOR: 3,646

AGAINST: 7,650



Proposition F : Memorial Auditorium Facility Improvements

FOR: 4,805

AGAINST: 6,512

Proposition G : Downtown Streetscapes and Other Improvements

FOR: 4,557

AGAINST: 6,753