As early voting ends, everyone now looks forward to the big day-Super Tuesday. On November 8 th , NewsTalk 1290 will have complete election coverage for you.

Beginning at 7 pm on Tuesday, Mike Hendren will provide wall to wall local election updates and commentary. Chad Hasty, Robert Snyder, Robert Pratt and Ken Corbin will provide regional and state election returns and commentary from Lubbock via our sister station KFYO.

You can also listen online and on your mobile device with the Radio Pup Mobile App . You can also track election results online at NewsTalk1290.com

Click here to listen live now.

Click here to see election results as they are returned.