NewsTalk 1290 Will Provide Wall-to-Wall Coverage for Election Night Returns
As early voting ends, everyone now looks forward to the big day-Super Tuesday. On November 8th, NewsTalk 1290 will have complete election coverage for you.
Beginning at 7 pm on Tuesday, Mike Hendren will provide wall to wall local election updates and commentary. Chad Hasty, Robert Snyder, Robert Pratt and Ken Corbin will provide regional and state election returns and commentary from Lubbock via our sister station KFYO.
You can also listen online and on your mobile device with the Radio Pup Mobile App. You can also track election results online at NewsTalk1290.com
Click here to listen live now.