Wichita Falls City Council Extends Shelter in Place Until May 5th

Remember if you don't need to be out, you should be staying at home.

This morning the Wichita Falls City Council met for a special session. They decided to vote to extend the shelter in place until May 5th, 2020. They also made some changes to the disaster declaration. Changes were made for non-essential businesses and operations, lawn maintenance and services, plant nurseries and big box stores, and finally car washes.

If you would like more info on those changes, it can be broken down here. Basically, these changes are trying to limit the social interaction with those businesses as much as possible. Also more cleaning/sanitizing at places like a car wash. I would personally recommend staying home unless you need to be out. Go pick up some food and go home. Go to work and go home. Get whatever else you need and go home.

Also remember to follow these instructions: