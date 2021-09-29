Wichita Falls Clothing Store Won Texoma’s Best Pizza, WHAT?!

Is Steve Harvey announcing the winners this year?

Times Record News has been doing Texoma's Best for years and I know it's something that a lot of people take pride in. It's advertising for your business, plus free bragging rights in town. The ones I care about for Texoma's Best are the food categories and one my favorite foods is pizza.

via GIPHY

Who doesn't love pizza? I don't give a s*** what I'm in the mood for, someone throws pizza around as an option and I'm in. So Texoma's Best Pizza had five options. Stone Oven, Rapid Fired, Firo Fire Kissed, Marco's, and Pizza Hut. Me personally, I would have Luigi's, Bully's, and Progress and Provisions(WF Brewery) replace some of those options. Luigi's was available in the Italian category, but I always get a pizza there.

via GIPHY

So Monday was the announcement of the big winners and for pizza we have...Ramble & Company? Huh? Obviously this was some sort of error because Ramble and Company is a retail store in downtown Wichita Falls. Not saying they don't deserve an award, but they don't do pizza.

Unless I am unaware of some sort of underground pizza operation they have going on. May need to get an investigation underway. Is Ramble and Company illegally serving pizzas in Wichita Falls? Nope a few hours later we got an official winner for Texoma's Best Pizza and it's a tie!

Stone Oven and Firo Fire Kissed Pizza won for Best Pizza in Wichita Falls. Congrats to both restaurants. Ramble and Company did have a funny comment on Stone Oven's post about the situation.

"We were unaware that we were in the pizza business.

Ps. Please don’t come to us for a slice of pizza. We can guarantee you that we will not have any. We do have a great selection of apparel for your clothing needs, great candles for your home, and some delicious gourmet popcorn, in case you need a little snack.

" We recommend Stone Oven for your pizza cravings

