Wichita Falls Dead Center for Texas Rankings When it Comes to Utilities Per Month

Before this story I was thinking Wichita Falls ranked somewhere in the middle when it comes to our bills per month. We're literally in the middle for this survey.

A website called Doxo just dropped it's ranking for the average bill prices throughout the country and I decided to see where Wichita Falls ranked in the state of Texas. Out of the 70 areas ranked, Wichita Falls is dead center at 35 out of 70. The average Wichita Falls citizen will pay $1,571 per month in bills. The national average is $1,889, so nice to see Wichita Falls below that.

A bunch of the smaller areas in Texas did have smaller bills per month, which is not surprising. Nacogdoches and El Paso ranking below Wichita Falls was a little surprising to me, I thought they would be more expensive places to live than our city. If you want a full breakdown of the numbers, you can check it out here. Below you will see some of the bill prices that your average Wichita Falls citizen is paying. Hopefully you're not paying something ridiculously more high than these average prices.

Mortage

Wichita Falls Average: $1,035 National Average: $1,279

Rent

Wichita Falls Average: $793 National Average: $1,062

Auto Loan

Wichita Falls Average: $517 National Average: $411

Auto Insurance

Wichita Falls Average: $110 National Average: $185

Utilities

Wichita Falls Average: $202 National Average: $316

Health Insurance

Wichita Falls Average: $93 National Average: $113

Life Insurance

Wichita Falls Average: $53 National Average: $88

Cable and Satellite

Wichita Falls Average: $103 National Average: $115

Mobile Phone

Wichita Falls Average: $116 National Average: $102

Alarm and Security

Wichita Falls Average: $96 National Average: $87

