Wichita Falls Doctor to Appear on Jeopardy!

A Wichita Falls OB-GYN will put his brain to the test this afternoon when he appears on the popular television quiz show, Jeopardy!

Dr. Michael Lamar has been a part of many families lives in North Texas. In his work at the Clinics of North Texas, he's helped in the birth of hundreds of local children. This afternoon, he'll face a different challenge as he becomes a contestant on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy.com

The show will air on KAUZ Newschannel 6 locally at 3:30 this afternoon. It will be Dr. Lamar's first day as a contestant. He will be competing against Justin Scace, a writer and editor from Connecticut and Stephanie Schlatter, the two-day returning champion who is a stay-at-home mom from Ohio.

We'll all be tuning in and wishing our local contestant the best of luck. Check out Dr. Lamar in the promo video below talking about his appearance on the show.

UPDATE: Dr. Lamar came in 2nd place on Jeopardy! this afternoon, losing by only a couple hundred dollars.