Wichita Falls Fifth Murder Of The Year; Suspect Sought

Carlos Lynn Byrd
Photo: Wichita County Sheriff's Office

The fifth murder of 2013 remains under investigation and a suspect is at large.  Wichita Falls Police responded to a shots fired 9-1-1 call at about 1:30am on Friday morning.  When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of Bailey they found 26 year-old Glenn King, Jr. had been shot.  King died about a half hour later at United Regional.

Over the weekend police identified 27 year-old Carlos Lynn Byrd as the prime suspect in the shooting.  Warrants have been issued for Byrd on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.  Police say Byrd should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Wichita Falls Police at 940-761-7792 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Filed Under: murder
Categories: Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top