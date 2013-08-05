Wichita Falls Fifth Murder Of The Year; Suspect Sought

The fifth murder of 2013 remains under investigation and a suspect is at large. Wichita Falls Police responded to a shots fired 9-1-1 call at about 1:30am on Friday morning. When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of Bailey they found 26 year-old Glenn King, Jr. had been shot. King died about a half hour later at United Regional.

Over the weekend police identified 27 year-old Carlos Lynn Byrd as the prime suspect in the shooting. Warrants have been issued for Byrd on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Byrd should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Wichita Falls Police at 940-761-7792 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.