Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Murder

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for information in connection with a recent murder.

The crime happened on or about Thursday, July 15, 2021. At around 4:42 pm, officers found victim Johnny Perez dead of a gunshot wound while conducting a welfare check at Avalon Meadows apartments, located at 2610 Old Iowa Park Road. Perez was just 22 years old.

The police have very little information and could use your help to solve the case.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.