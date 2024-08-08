When Will Wichita Falls Get Its First Freeze of Late 2024?

Yes, it’s brutally hot out there right now, but winter will be here before you know it.

When it comes to weather, we get it all here in North Texas. And by all, I mean the worst of the worst. In recent years we’ve experienced everything from below-zero temperatures to highs upward of 115°.

Yes, the weather is extremely bipolar in this neck of the woods.

July and August are the only months in which it’s easy to predict the weather. It’s a safe bet that the high temps will be in or near triple digits. Other than that, all bets are off.

I mentioned earlier that it gets pretty damn cold around here, too. The good news is that those cold stretches tend to be few and far in between. I’m as cold-natured as it gets, and I typically only wear a hoodie for 90% of the winter months.

Since we’re currently sweating our way through the so-called dog days of summer, I figured now would be a good time to look forward to those cooler days. Particularly, when we can expect the first freeze of late 2024.

According to the website Texas Weather Guide, the average date of the first freeze in Wichita Falls is November 10. Keep in mind though, we are talking about Wichita Falls weather so it could very well happen much earlier or much later.

But if you’re looking to enter some sort of “guess the date of the first freeze” contest, somewhere around November 10 would be a pretty good guess.

