Wichita Falls Graffiti Just Wants You to ‘Have a Good Day’ and Nothing Else
You know what Wichita Falls graffiti, I am going to have a good day thank you.
Inspirational graffiti in Texas is nothing new. Houston has the iconic 'Be Someone' on the bridge above I-10 that has been inspiring people for years. It looks like someone in Wichita Falls felt like we needed to be told to have a good day. Let's face it, we all have bad days every now and then. Something as simple as someone saying have a good day could put a smile on your face.
You can find this lovely piece in Wichita Falls before getting onto the overpass. Now what about the fat b**** comment? Well, maybe some people need that extra motivation to hit the gym. Sometimes tough love is the best love. I can already hear the people complaining about this in the city.
I got a good chuckle out of it today and I am sure the city is already working on taking it down. This is a perfect opportunity to remind the city of Wichita Falls to bring back Dumpster Rick. OH YOU THOUGHT I FORGOT WICHITA FALLS?!
This harmless graffiti was hurting no one in Wichita Falls, but someone removed my boy from the streets. Damn shame, someone did a damn good job making him. Here is my plea, free Dumpster Rick because I know he still exists. Then maybe we can talk about removing actual offensive graffiti in Wichita Falls.
Have a good day Wichita Falls!