Wichita Falls High School Changes Graduation Ceremony Location

Chalk it up to predictably unpredictable springtime weather. This evening's graduation ceremony for Wichita Falls High School has been moved from Memorial Stadium to Kay Yeager Coliseum.

With rain and potential severe weather in our immediate forecast, the Wichita Falls Independent School District made the decision yesterday.

Image Courtesy Wichita Falls Independent School District

The time for the graduation ceremony will remain at 8:00 p.m. and the doors to Kay Yeager Coliseum at the WFMPEC will open at 7:00 p.m.

The announcement on the wfisd.net website reads:

Due to the threat of severe weather Thursday evening, the decision has been made to move the Wichita Falls High School graduation ceremony indoors. The ceremony will now take place at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The ceremony will still begin at 8 pm and doors will open at 7 pm. We apologize for the inconvenience but hope to get this information out as early as possible so that graduates and parents may plan accordingly.

This decision will only change the location of the graduation ceremony for Wichita Falls High School. The ceremonies for Hirschi High School on Friday and S.H. Rider High School on Saturday remain at Memorial Stadium.