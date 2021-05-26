There’s a Chicken Wing Shortage and I’m Not Cool With It

I wouldn’t dare ask “what’s next?” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because truth be told, I don’t want to know.

I keep reading about labor shortages around the country and how the price of lumber is skyrocketing and today I found out that one of my favorite things to grub on is in short supply – chicken wings.

Boss Magazine reports that chicken, in general, is in short supply due in part to chicken wings being a particularly popular item during the pandemic with purchases increasing by 33%.

Get our free mobile app

The shortage is also attributed to the fact that every fast-food chain is getting in on the great chicken sandwich war that erupted between Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A back in 2019 by introducing new chicken sandwiches to the menu.

Of course, shortages always lead to stuff becoming more expensive. The cost of boneless chicken breasts has skyrocketed – increasing by 236% since the fall. Also, the price of tenders has gone up by 77%.

Joe Sanderson, CEO of Sanderson Farms, one of the largest poultry producers in the nation, says they simply can’t keep up with demand:

We cannot supply enough wings to anybody, at retail or at foodservice.

Sanderson says the company has even considered building a new plant but decided not to because construction costs are going through the roof.

I figured there would be residual effects of the pandemic that we would feeling for years to come, but not once did I think it would take my chicken away from me.

Thankfully, I haven’t experienced any issues here in Wichita Falls so far. I love me some chicken and usually have tenders or wings about once a week. So, I’m going to be jonesing if the shortage ever affects The Falls.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America