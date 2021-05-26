Friday is National Hamburger Day and That Means Freebies

Guess I’ll be having a burger this Friday.

Not that you’ll ever have to twist my arm to get me to eat a burger, because I'm quite the fan.

And I’ll let you in on a little secret – I almost always have a burger for lunch on either Friday or Saturday and I typically go to a different joint every week just to shake things up.

With this Friday being National Hamburger Day, several fast-food chains here in Wichita Falls will be hooking it up with free burgers for the occasion.

Burger King will reward you with a free Whopper on your first order through the BK app or their website. The King is also offering several other deals on their official website.

McDonald’s also has several app-exclusive offers. In addition, they’re giving away free medium–size fries every Friday with a minimum purchase of $1 through their app.

Wendy’s will hook you up with a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase made through their mobile app (I’m starting to see a trend here). Also, if you order any Wendy’s Premium Hamburger like the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger you can snag another Premium Hamburger for just $1, again exclusively through the mobile app.

Pepsi is even getting in on the action. They’re showing love to burger fans by reimbursing them for their purchase of a Pepsi on National Hamburger Day. Learn more at pepsiburgerday.tryadrink.com/terms/.

Let us know how you plan on celebrating National Hamburger Day in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

