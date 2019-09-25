Wichita Falls’ Hooter’s Girls Going Into their Official Calendar

Congratulations to the lucky local ladies.

I have been excited for us to have a Hooters in Wichita Falls for quite a while now. Those wings are addicting and I may have a problem with always craving them. We now have another reason to go into our local Hooters, we have two calendar girls that work there.

Congratulations to Calista Calhoun and Zoei Flores. They will be a part of the Hooters 2020 calendar. They got a pretty sweet prize package the other day and hopefully a little raise to go along with that. Maybe next time you go to our local Hooters you can ask to sit in their section. When those calendars come in, they could probably sign them for you.