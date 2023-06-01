Did You Know Wichita Falls Had One of the Hottest Days in Texas History?

June to me is the first month of summer and that means warmer weather is coming. Wichita Falls hottest day ever actually happened in this month several years ago.

Today is the first day of June and I think of August as the brutal summer months. However, in Texas history. The majority of our hottest days ever actually happened in June. So let's take a look back and see where folks were putting on the extra deodorant (Hopefully).

Dallas/Fort Worth 113 Degrees

Get ready to hear the year 1980 A LOT on this list. A record heat wave went across our great state and the fifth hottest day in Texas history was actually back to back days for DFW. June 26th and 27th both hit temperatures of 113 degrees in the metroplex.

El Paso/Waco 114 Degrees

Yeah, these cities are NOWHERE near each other. Almost a ten hour drive between them. At different points in Texas' history the cities each hit 114 degrees so they're tied at four. Guess what? 1980 once again strikes for Waco on July 23rd, 1980. El Paso hit the mark of 114 degrees on June 30, 1994. Waco had another tie for the record on the EXACT SAME DATE. July 23rd, 2018 also hit 114 degrees.

Midland/Odessa 116 degrees

I said 1980 would be on this list a lot, but so is 1994. Midland/Odessa area had it bad (but not the worst, stick around for that one). June 27th 1980 was already mentioned above for DFW, several hours west of them, they hit an extra three degrees hotter.

Wichita Falls 117 Degrees

This is the one I hear about all the time, oh you think this summer is hot. You weren't here for 1980. You have no idea how hot it was. Well the worst day officially happened on June 28th, 1980. This week across Texas seemed brutal for a lot. Wichita Falls was officially the worst day for 1980. June 28th, 1980 hit 117 degrees. Yeah Wichita Falls, that day sucked, but not the worst day in Texas history.

Monahans/Seymour 120 Degrees

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas history (that we know of) is 120 degrees. It actually happened twice in our state's history. Back in 1936 on August 12th, the town of Seymour set the record. The record has still not been broken, but it has been tied. The town of Monahans hit 120 on June 28th, 1994. Yeah that week in 1994 sucked for a lot of Texas.

