Kids in Wichita Falls Can Catch Movies This Summer for Under Two Bucks
It's one of my favorite things in the summer. The summer movie clubhouse at Cinemark!
What is the Summer Movie Clubhouse?
So this was something I did as a kid back in the day. My mom dropped me off at the movie theater for these discounted movies. Every Wednesday throughout the summer, Cinemark shows a kids movie for $1.50. Plus concessions are discounted, so if you wanted to get out of the house for a day at the theater this summer. Take advantage of it. The movies will happen every Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Here's the full schedule for the summer.
Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Full Lineup for 2023
Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 21st
Sonic the Hedgehog on June 28th
Mummies on July 5th
The Bad Guys on July 12th
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on July 19th
DC League of Super Pets on July 26th
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on August 2nd
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on August 9th
I know families are always looking for things to do over the summer with the kiddos, so if you want to get out of the house on a Wednesday morning, go check them out. The cool thing is, you can do one or all of them. All info taken from Cinemark website.