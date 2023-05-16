Kids in Wichita Falls Can Catch Movies This Summer for Under Two Bucks

Kids in Wichita Falls Can Catch Movies This Summer for Under Two Bucks

Getty Images

It's one of my favorite things in the summer. The summer movie clubhouse at Cinemark!

What is the Summer Movie Clubhouse?

So this was something I did as a kid back in the day. My mom dropped me off at the movie theater for these discounted movies. Every Wednesday throughout the summer, Cinemark shows a kids movie for $1.50. Plus concessions are discounted, so if you wanted to get out of the house for a day at the theater this summer. Take advantage of it. The movies will happen every Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Here's the full schedule for the summer.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Full Lineup for 2023

Get our free mobile app

Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 21st

Sonic the Hedgehog on June 28th

Mummies on July 5th

The Bad Guys on July 12th

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on July 19th

DC League of Super Pets on July 26th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on August 2nd

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on August 9th

I know families are always looking for things to do over the summer with the kiddos, so if you want to get out of the house on a Wednesday morning, go check them out. The cool thing is, you can do one or all of them. All info taken from Cinemark website.

Popular Child Stars From Every Year

Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: Cinemark, summer
Categories: Amazing, Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290