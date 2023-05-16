Kids in Wichita Falls Can Catch Movies This Summer for Under Two Bucks

It's one of my favorite things in the summer. The summer movie clubhouse at Cinemark!

What is the Summer Movie Clubhouse?

So this was something I did as a kid back in the day. My mom dropped me off at the movie theater for these discounted movies. Every Wednesday throughout the summer, Cinemark shows a kids movie for $1.50. Plus concessions are discounted, so if you wanted to get out of the house for a day at the theater this summer. Take advantage of it. The movies will happen every Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Here's the full schedule for the summer.

Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 21st

Sonic the Hedgehog on June 28th

Mummies on July 5th

The Bad Guys on July 12th

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on July 19th

DC League of Super Pets on July 26th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on August 2nd

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on August 9th

I know families are always looking for things to do over the summer with the kiddos, so if you want to get out of the house on a Wednesday morning, go check them out. The cool thing is, you can do one or all of them. All info taken from Cinemark website.