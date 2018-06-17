Wichita Falls’ Keith Lee Makes WWE On-Screen Debut

Keith Lee, a professional wrestler from Wichita Falls, made his on-screen debut with the WWE on their NXT brand at the Takeover: Chicago II event.

It has become commonplace for WWE to introduce big-name Indy wrestlers they've just signed by having them in the audience at one of their Takeover events, and last night, WWE introduced Keith Lee in the audience of 'NXT Takeover: Chicago II'. It was announced last month that Lee had signed a contract with WWE after wrestling at their Axxess event in New Orleans over Wrestlemania weekend. According to wrestling site Cageside Seats , Lee said he was worried at Axxess that he'd come out to no response from the audience, but was pleasantly surprised to hear chants of "OH BASK IN HIS GLORY! OH BASK IN HIS GLORY!" to the tune of 'Seven Nation Army', chants that are regular occurrences on independent shows he's part of.

Acknowledged by the commentators, Lee stood, looked into the camera, and mouthed, "Its time to bask in my glory". Pro wrestling fans are excited to see Lee on the grand stage of WWE, especially with the potential of seeing Lee take people he wrestled on the Indy circuit, like the recently debuted Ricochet.