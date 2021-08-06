Wichita Falls Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The West Nile Virus has found its way back to North Texas.

In a press release, the City of Wichita Falls announced that two pools of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV).

The pools tested by the Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory were collected on the south side of the city, but all citizens are encouraged to take precautions to prevent getting bit by mosquitoes.

The City of Wichita Falls advises citizens to take the follow precautions to reduce the risk of infection by mosquito bite:

Dump or drain and wipe the sides of any container that holds water. Mosquitos start their life cycle in water and some species lay eggs above the waterline in some containers, which is why you should wipe the sides down. Be sure to wear an EPA approved insect repellent that contains DEET while outdoors. If you’re going to be outside for extended periods, wear long sleeves and long pants. This is especially important if you’re doing something that will stir up mosquitoes that are resting in the grass. Even though you should always follow precautions to prevent mosquito bites, mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.

As of this posting, there has yet to be a confirmed positive human case of the West Nile Virus. However, you should reach out to your health care provider if you experience flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito.

If you would like to request mosquito spraying, reach out to the Health District’s Vector Control unit at (940) 761-7890.

To learn more about the Health District’s mosquito abatement program, call (940) 761-8896 or (940) 761-7822.

