The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect in a major copper theft. You could earn a cash reward if you have any information.

An unidentified male suspect entered a property sometime between Friday, March 13th, and Wednesday, March 18th. The suspect then stole an estimated $20,000 worth of copper from silos on the site. Game camera images of the suspect can be seen below.

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How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 20, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 16, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash