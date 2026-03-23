Caught on Camera: Suspect Wanted in $20K Wichita Falls Theft

Caught on Camera: Suspect Wanted in $20K Wichita Falls Theft

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect in a major copper theft. You could earn a cash reward if you have any information. 

An unidentified male suspect entered a property sometime between Friday, March 13th, and Wednesday, March 18th. The suspect then stole an estimated $20,000 worth of copper from silos on the site. Game camera images of the suspect can be seen below.

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Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers
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Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers
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How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com. 

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward. 

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls 

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations. 

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

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Filed Under: crime of the week, Texoma News, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, Wichita Falls News
Categories: Crime, Wichita Falls News

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