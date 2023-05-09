Wichita Falls Man Used to Do the Mr. Clean Jingle?!

What?! That's awesome!

Today I Learned of a Wichita Falls Man Named Don Cherry

Looks like last week it was the birthday of Don Cherry, who was born right here in Wichita Falls back in 1924. I happened to stumble on a video of one of his old songs that someone put up to honor his birthday.

Listen to Wichita Falls' Own Don Cherry

Don Was Also a Professional Golfer

I stumbled upon this video of Don's singing accomplishments and also his golf career in the PGA. Pretty crazy career to have. Professional singer and golfer. Then at the end of the video, I was shocked to see Don know for one more thing.

Wichita Falls' Own Don Cherry was the Mr. Clean Jingle

Back in 1958, Procter and Gamble debut their new cleaner, with a mascot that to this day we all know. Mr. Clean, the little song that was used for Mr. Clean for almost a decade was Mr. Don Cherry himself.

Don Cherry's Jingle Recently Rebooted

Mr. Clean brought back the iconic jingle back in 2016, and it is one of the longest running television jingles of all time. Sadly, Mr. Cherry passed away back in 2018. Looking at his career, he definitely had a lot of amazing accomplishments. However, it's pretty cool that someone from Wichita Falls was a part of one of the catchiest television jingles ever.

