Grab a Leash, Wichita Falls, It’s Mutt March Time!

On April 1st from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, there is an event right here in Wichita Falls that everyone should make the time to attend. It's time again for the annual Mutt March. There is a theme every year for the walk and this year it's "Let's Move It, Move It," and that is exactly what they will do.

The Mutt March is an event where animal lovers within the community come together with their own dogs and shelter pups, family, even the kiddos, and take a 1-mile walk starting from 1700 3rd Street and finishing up near the Public Health Districts Health Fair. It's completely free to participate and there will be activities for the whole family. They will also be offering city licenses and onsite microchipping for anyone interested.

Hosted by the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services and in conjunction with the 11th annual Public Health Districts Health Fair, the Mutt March is something everyone will enjoy, even your very own canine companions. The event is an effort to educate animal owners on proper care and safety. It's also a great opportunity for people to possibly find that perfect pet of your own.

The only requirements for taking part in this awesome day are making sure your dog or puppy is on a leash up to 6 feet (no flexis) and that their rabies vaccinations are current. Not only would your support be a huge blessing for the animals in our own city, but you might possibly be able to save another sweet dog or cat from the loneliness of a shelter.

The City Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is a wonderful facility and many don't know that you can adopt an animal directly from there. They have so many deserving animals coming from all different circumstances that would thrive in a wonderful home with the right owner or family.

Grab a leash, your kiddos, and the dogs in your life and "Let's Move it, Move It!"

Getty Images

If you are unable to participate in this event you can always stop by the City Of Wichita Falls Animal Services Shelter or give them a call, they are always needing volunteers and more than anything want their animals to find a permanent place to call home! They are located at 1207 Hatton Road , Wichita Falls, TX 76302 and can be reached by phone at (940)761-8894 and on their website .

